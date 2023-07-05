Special Olympian Gemma Haire (22) enjoys emotional homecoming in Graiguenamanagh

Around 1,000 people lined the streets of Graiguenamanagh last Tuesday to give a hero’s welcome to Special Olympian Gemma Haire.

The 22-year-old had been part of the Irish Equestrian Team at the Special Olympic Games in Berlin taking 7th place in English Equitation and first place in the Working Trials.

A huge Kilkenny fan Gemma was overjoyed when Ballyhale’s Eoin Cody, the captain of the senior hurling team, was part of her homecoming entourage.

The parade which started at Kissane’s Pharmacy and went through the town which was lined with people before finishing up at the Barrow Valley Activity Hub.

There, celebrity chef, Edward Hayden, acted as MC for the festivities.

Gemma said that some of the highlights of her trip to the games was ‘the sightseeing, making friends, the craic and the parties”.

She said that she is currently making a film called “Someone has got to Go” and said she also presents a weekly show on Dreamtime Radio.

Gemma told the huge crowd that the bonding in Berlin had been fantastic and she had made some friends for life there.

She also had the chance to lift the Bob O’Keeffe cup which she was thrilled with.

Eoin Cody also presented her with a Kilkenny training top.

Her dad Joe paid tribute to Gemma on her fantastic achievement and thanked the people of Graiguenamanagh and the surrounding areas who had turned out in such numbers for the homecoming.

He also thanked those from SOS in Kilkenny which Gemma attends for coming and to members of Special Olympics Kilkenny.

Gemma’s mother Jean delivered a very emotional message saying “23 years when Gemma was born the whole of Graiguenamangh turned up at that hospital to support us. I will never forget that and I will never forget tonight.”

There were musical performances from internationally renowned singer Robert Grace, his dad Bob Grace and singer Ruairi Flynn.

There was also plenty of refreshments on the night and dancing continued until late.

A keen swimmer Gemma won a gold medal in the National Special Olyympics doing the butterfly stroke.

Gemma enjoyed two more homecoming receptions later in the week, one in SOS Kilkenny and the second in her former school.

She said it was a very overwhelming night in Graiguenamanagh to see so many people turn out to welcome her home.

On the back of their success the Irish Equestrian Team, including Gemma, have been invited on an all-expenses paid week-long trip to America as a fundraiser for the Special Olympics.

Many local businesses had also gotten behind the homecoming donating food, gifts, flowers, balloons and other items for everyone to enjoy. The local Graiguenamanagh GAA team had also ensured that the town was decked out with bunting and flags to welcome Gemma home.