Snoop Dogg recruits Wexford pole dancer for Dublin show

Maria Prochukhan (far right) with one of her musical idols, Snoop Dogg in Dublin.

NEW ROSS woman Maria Prochukhan has had her dreams come true, twice this month, having been asked to perform alongside iconic rapper Snoop Dogg in Dublin last weekend.

The Aer Lingus IT engineer and Russian national who was awarded Irish citizenship last year said her pole dancing hobby saw her tagged on Instagram by a famous American pole dancer, Nicole Byer. Having grown up listening to the Californian rapper's songs, she never imagined Snoop Dogg would be asking her, what's her name.

Maria (24), who previously competed in Ms Bikini Ireland, performed on stage for eight songs at the SSE Arena in Belfast

She met the rapper after the gig and he thanked her and posed for some photos with the New Ross woman.

She was thrilled to learn on St Patrick's Day that she had impressed the Snoop Dogg team so much that they want her to perform at his Dublin gig on Sunday night at the 3Arena, a gig Maria said was an amazing experience, once again performing in front of so many people.