Shock among Wexford politicians at Boundary Commission county split with Wicklow

Counties Wexford and Wicklow carved up as political map redrawn ahead of General Election

Enniscorthy man Johnny Mythen topped the poll in the last General Election in Co Wexford with 18,717 votes.

The Boundary Commission has decided to carve up Co Wexford into a four-seater constituency south of Ballindaggin in the west and Wells in the east, with areas north of this being incorporated into a Wexford/Wicklow electoral area.

There is deep shock among Wexford politicians after the publication of The Boundary Commission report on Wednesday, which seeks to create a four-seater Wexford district, with north Wexford being subsumed into south County Wicklow in a three-seater.

The review team have recommended that north Wexford from Ballindaggin and Wells up be incorporated into a new Wexford/Wicklow three-seater area taking in urban centres including Gorey, Enniskerry and Blessington.

One politicians said: “It’s madness sending half the county into Wicklow. A disaster!”

The commission reviews county boundaries every five years and due to the rising populations across Ireland – particularly along the east coast – major changes which will have huge ramifications for candidates have been announced. Senator Malcolm Byrne, for instance, will, if he decides to run, find himself competing for seats with Co Wicklow politicians.

The county’s five sitting TDs all live within the ‘southern’ part of the county – as defined by the commission – meaning an upset lies in store in the General Election which is due to take place as early as next year – if all five were to run again.

It also means some candidates who were considering running in this area may now be seriously reconsidering their options. Political parties may be considering challenging the commission’s findings in court.