See inside Wexford mansion with river views selling for €545,000

The upstairs corridor of Orchard House in New Ross.

The kitchen/dining area of Orchard House in New Ross.

A view of the River Barrow from Orchard House in New Ross.

Part of the kitchen area in Orchard House in New Ross.

Modern looking Orchard House in New Ross.

Orchard House is situated beside the Barrow River.

A stunning property with river views is on the market with PN O’Gorman, New Ross, for €545,000.

Orchard House, Limestone Quay is located on Craywell Road, a three minute walk from New Ross town centre. It is the only residential property within New Ross town with direct river frontage.

Modern looking Orchard House in New Ross.

Orchard House, Limestone Quay is a beautifully designed contemporary residence situated on the banks of the River Barrow. Built in 2010 and designed around its unique riverside setting, extending to c. 280 sq m the flexible living accommodation comprises of an impressive central entrance hall, off which there is large and useful utility room and double garage.

Orchard House in New Ross.

Also, on the ground floor and accessed separately is a bright and spacious one bed apartment. Orchard House unfolds on the first floor, starting with the stunning living room which has a vaulted ceiling and picture windows overlooking the water.

There is also a southwest facing balcony to take advantage of the views towards O’Hanrahan bridge.

The kitchen comprises of a range of fitted units and integrated appliances and gas hob, ample storage cupboards in the hall. The main bedroom with en-suite shower room also has a southwest facing balcony, the first floor is completed by a guest w.c.

The kitchen/dining area of Orchard House in New Ross.

On the second floor there are two double bedrooms and bathroom. Outside there are gardens and ample car parking surrounding the house, mooring facilities. In addition there are extensive grounds running parallel to the river offering endless opportunities.

The upstairs corridor of Orchard House in New Ross.

Early viewing is highly recommended to appreciate this unique riverside residence with a B1 energy rating.

Call PN O’Gorman on 051 421226 for further information.