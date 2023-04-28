See Inside riverside cottage with bags of charm in south Kilkenny

The rear of River Lodge cottage in The Rower, south Kilkenny, which features outbuildings.

River Lodge cottage in The Rower, south Kilkenny, lit up at night.

A stone cut farmhouse called River Lodge located in the picturesque Nore Valley close to the villages of The Rower and Inistioge is on the market for €470,000 with PN O’Gorman, New Ross.

The property has been lovingly restored with an exceptional eye to detail and design creating a stunning 4 bed country residence of 140sq m set in mature landscaped grounds ideal for entertaining, relaxing and enjoying the rural peace and tranquillity.

The impressive living accommodation is presented to a very high standard and specification includes a bespoke kitchen with generous and clever storage, a dual fuel 7 ring gas and electric range cooker, opening to a bright and airy dual aspect dining area with double doors to gardens.

Leading off the dining area is a spacious living/sun room with wood burning stove, exposed rustic stonework and large glass sliding panel overlooking the gardens. Also on the ground floor is a cosy study with wood burning stove and double bedroom with en-suite shower room. On the first floor there are three bedrooms (two of which are en-suite) and an additional bathroom.

Located less than 8km from Inistioge and New Ross, the lodge comes with a range of useful outbuildings, including an independent home office and study with storage.

There is a fuel store, which houses oil tank and boiler and has plenty of storage. The gardens include perennial and wildflower planting, natural beech and hazel hedging, specimen trees including River Birch and Oak affording total privacy.

The lodge has a Ber energy rating of G.