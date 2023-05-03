See Inside Luxury south Kilkenny cottage with studio beside river Nore

Property includes two storey studio and music workshop designed by award winning architect

An ultra modern, River Cottage & Studio nestled deep in the Nore Valley – an area noted for its outstanding natural beauty – is on the market for €470,000.

River Cottage & Studio offers a unique opportunity to acquire an architectural gem in south County Kilkenny. On the market from PN O’Gorman, New Ross, these properties are designed to take full advantage of its setting overlooking the River Nore.

The properties provide refined and beautifully proportioned living accommodation of 163sq m. The cottage comprises of c.120sq m and includes a striking double height livingroom with picture windows, contemporary style kitchen/diner with antique solid fuel stove, three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Outside there is a wonderful south west facing raised deck and sheltered cottage garden.

The studio – which extends c. 43sq m – has been imaginatively designed offering flexible accommodation of a double height living space with solid fuel stove and kitchenette, shower room and lofted area. A most attractive feature of The Studio is a stunning sun deck which enjoys commanding views down river.

The grounds extends to c. 0.5ha (1.2 acres) and are currently in pasture. The property also benefits from full planning permission for the development of an extremely beautiful c.

200sq m two storey studio and music workshop designed by award winning architect Mark Guard.

Located less than 10 minutes from the charming and picturesque village of Inistioge River Cottage & Studio is the most perfect country getaway. Viewing is highly advised to fully experience and appreciate this unique property and setting.

Contact PN O’Gorman, The Quay, New Ross, on 051 421226 for your booking appointment.