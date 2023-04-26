See inside Coastal Wexford house with timeless charm on the market for €600,000
David LoobyNew Ross Standard
This sumptuous period Ber-exempt house is located on the edge of the seaside village of Fethard on Sea.
Historically linked to the Marquess of Ely at Loftus Hall, the property, extending to 255sq m (2,745sq ft) with six bedrooms and four reception rooms has wonderful period details.
There is potential to develop the coach house and courtyard in the mature, well-stocked gardens.
The six-bedroom, five bathroom residence located near the sea, is on the market for €600,000 with PN O’Gorman, New Ross.