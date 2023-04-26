See inside Coastal Wexford house with timeless charm on the market for €600,000

Shelburne Lodge is located near the coastline in the Fethard on Sea area.

The well maintained garden at the residence.

One of six bedrooms at Shelburne Lodge, Fethard on Sea.

One of the living rooms at Shelburne Lodge.

This sumptuous period Ber-exempt house is located on the edge of the seaside village of Fethard on Sea.

Shelburne Lodge is located near the coastline in the Fethard on Sea area.

Historically linked to the Marquess of Ely at Loftus Hall, the property, extending to 255sq m (2,745sq ft) with six bedrooms and four reception rooms has wonderful period details.

One of the living rooms at Shelburne Lodge.

There is potential to develop the coach house and courtyard in the mature, well-stocked gardens.

One of six bedrooms at Shelburne Lodge, Fethard on Sea.

The six-bedroom, five bathroom residence located near the sea, is on the market for €600,000 with PN O’Gorman, New Ross.