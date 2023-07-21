See inside Co Wexford house on market for €325,000

The garden at 'Rosemount', Lacken, New Ross.

One of the bathrooms at 'Rosemount', Lacken, New Ross.

One of four bedrooms at 'Rosemount', Lacken, New Ross.

One of four bedrooms at 'Rosemount', Lacken, New Ross.

One of the house's living areas.

The kitchen at 'Rosemount', Lacken, New Ross.

An attractive four bedroom house – ideal for a family and located near New Ross – has come on the market for €325,000.

‘Rosemount' is located at Lacken and is being sold by Quinn Auctioneers.

This beautiful country residence is on a one acre site and is for sale by private treaty.

This generously proportioned four bedroom detached residence is situated in a picturesque setting, just a short two-minute drive from Corcoran’s Cross roundabout at the N30.

The kitchen at 'Rosemount', Lacken, New Ross.

This home offers convenient access to Wexford, Waterford, Kilkenny, and beyond and has a D BER rating.

Accommodation briefly comprises an inviting entrance hall, a cozy living area with a solid fuel stove, a versatile room suitable for an office, playroom, or additional bedroom, a convenient downstairs toilet, a well-appointed kitchen, a dining room featuring a second solid fuel stove, and a sunroom that seamlessly connects the indoor and outdoor spaces.

One of four bedrooms at 'Rosemount', Lacken, New Ross.

Upstairs, you will find a main family bathroom and four bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, providing plenty of storage options. The residence features recently fitted PVC and double-glazed windows and doors, and oil-fired heating.

One of the bathrooms at 'Rosemount', Lacken, New Ross.

Outside, there are mature gardens enveloping the residence, a secure yard provides ample parking space, while additional land beyond the property offers limitless possibilities and may have site potential subject to planning permission.

The garden at 'Rosemount', Lacken, New Ross.

Built in1920, the property extends to 161m².

For bookings contact auctioneer Jack Quinn on Jack Quinn 053 948 0000, 086 010 7028 or see www.quinnproperty.ie