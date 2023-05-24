Sailors are rescued off Wexford coast by Fethard RNLI

Fethard RNLI rescued two sailors after their vessel broke down off Duncannon Saturday.

Fethard RNLI came to the aid of two people on Saturday afternoon after their 20ft boat broke down.

The volunteer crew were requested to launch their inshore D class lifeboat by the Irish Coast Guard at approximately 2.45 p.m. The sailors raised the alarm after their boat encountered engine difficulties and broke down north of Templetown Bay at Stonewall Bay, south of Duncannon.

The lifeboat helmed by Mick Roche and with crew members Thomas Stafford and Mick Cooper onboard, launched immediately and made their way to the scene.

Weather conditions at the time were good with flat calm seas, a Force 1 south easterly wind with good visibility and some cloud.

On arrival, the crew observed that both onboard were wearing lifejackets and were safe and well.

Having assessed the situation, a decision was made to tow the vessel to the nearest safe port at Passage East.

Speaking following the call out, Fethard RNLI Helm Mick Roche said: ‘The two onboard reacted as they should when they encountered engine problems and raised the alarm, and we would commend them for being prepared by having a means of communication and for wearing their lifejackets.

‘Ahead of the summer season, we encourage anyone planning a trip to sea or an activity on the water to be ready. Ensure vessels and engines are checked and that you have enough fuel for your trip. Always wear a lifejacket or suitable personal flotation device for your activity.

“Let someone on the shore know where you are going and when you are due back. Should you get into difficulty or see someone else in trouble, dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.’