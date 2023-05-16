Safety works at County Wexford school have been very successful

​Safe schools works in Adamstown welcomed

WORKS outside Adamstown NS have made it a safer place for pupils, councillors were informed at the May New Ross Municipal District meeting.

Active Travel funding was sourced for the works which followed consultation with parents in April and early May.

A Safe Routes to School Officer visited the school where a survey was submitted by parents indicating an overwhelming majority wanted improved safety outside the school.

Vincent Gallagher of the scheme said parents have been asked to park at the community centre instead of outside the school.

“It’s a small move. There is no parking outside the community centre. Pupils can be brought across through a crossing.”

Cllr John Fleming welcomed the initiative.

“Adamstown deserves to have the works done. It’s part of a bigger picture for the village. A few years ago we got funding for works in the village for paths and lights making it a safer and better village.” He said reducing the speed to 50 km/h in the village will make it safer again.

“Keeping our kids safe is the best thing we can do. Craanford have an underpass from the school to the GAA grounds; it’s a simple idea but a very good one.”

Cllr Pat Barden said: “I’m absolutely delighted to see this happen. It will change the whole face of the village.”

He expressed concern about the narrowing of the road leading to the junction.

“Adamstown is a very agricultural area with massive tractors and trailers using that junction. That could be a problem.”

Mr Gallagher said an articulated lorry was driven through to ensure the road was wide enough.

“It’s being narrowed to ten metres.”

Cllr Barden asked about drop-off and collection points outside Coláiste Abbáin secondary school.

Councillors heard from a local business owner who highlighted two serious accidents in the village over recent years, one at the junction and the other near the school. This one involved a child on a tricycle being hit by a car.

The existing crossing is being upgraded to a controlled crossing. The council also intend to upgrade the crossing point from the hall car park to the primary school gates.

Cllr Barden suggested using the hall car park for secondary school student drop off and collections. he said the footpath from the main junction to the church needs to be done.

Safety officer Claire Duggan said funding isn’t in place for this currently.

Cllr Bridín Murphy said: “The school is delighted to see this work being done. The secondary school are willing to donate part of their land for the wall to be pushed back. I propose we move forward to detailed design.”

Ms Duggan said surveys will be taking place at Ramsgrange NS who are in line for similar works.