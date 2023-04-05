Royal rumble on the cards with wrestling mania rolls into New Ross

Fans at New Ross event invited to meet wrestlers after bout

Megaslam Wrestling is coming to New Ross for the very first time with a huge family entertainment super show on Saturday, April 15.

Established in 2009, Megaslam Wrestling are Europe’s most prolific wrestling promoters, presenting in excess of 300 live events per year in the UK, Republic of Ireland and the Isle Of Man.

An array of talented performers who have performed in world class venues are coming to St Michael’s Theatre, with a two-hour family entertainment spectacular.

Organisers who brought the touring event to Ireland for the very first time in November said it was a ’smash hit’ and urged them to book in more dates spanning the country in 2023.

“The first five date tour in November was an incredible success. There was a huge hunger from fans in Ireland to bring Megaslam to the country and we are glad we did. All dates were sold out in advance. We are scheduled to present more than 30 dates in Ireland for 2023 and the team are excited to be heading back with some incredible line ups,” Megaslam spokesperson Brad Taylor said.

“You do not necessarily need to be a wrestling fan to enjoy our events, the show appeals to all the family who are just looking for a spectacular family experience.”

Two teams will battle it out during the evening with fans being urged to cheer on their favourites.

“For Team Megaslam we have the Megaslam Machine, Massimo - a muscle bound giant of the ring from Italy, Ireland’s own Alexander Dean and popular star Prince Ali.”

Opposing them will be Team Nasty, Megaslam Champion Ricky Regan, ‘wrestling royalty’ Jason Moore plus many more stars from across the globe, making this a truly international spectacle.

After the show fans will be invited to stay behind and meet their favourite stars.

Megaslam are urging fans to book in advance as sales for previous events have been extremely high.

Tickets are available at stmichaelsnewross.com.