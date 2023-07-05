Rosbercon greenway trailhead chosen as location for New Ross skate park

Contract signing for the design of the skatepark in Rosbercon at the Tholsel. Front from left; Bernie Guinan from Fehily Timoney Co. and Cathaoirleach Michael Sheehan. Back; Director of services Eamonn Hore, Municipal district manager Alan Fitzhenry and David Whitty Wexford Co Council

The planned skate park for New Ross is now being lined up for Rosbercon beside the greenway.

A contract for the design and tenders for the skate park – which is expected to cost between €300,000 and €500,000 – was signed at the Tholsel council office in New Ross on Wednesday with Fehily Timoney Co.

Outgoing cathaoirleach Michael Sheehan has been ramping up plans for the skate park over recent decades and is thrilled with the new location.

New Ross district director Eamonn Hore said: “This will bring the project to planning stage. It’s almost pointless looking for funding unless you have the contract and planning in place. Everyone is looking for shovel ready projects now.” He said around €20,000 will be spent in getting the project to planning stage, adding that having the skate park linked with the greenway will increase the likelihood of significant funding for it.

“It’s a nice link and things like skate parks are a great way to make the greenway stand out.”