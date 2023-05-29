Residents forced to flee in terror after fire breaks out in County Wexford apartment block

Tenants evacuate homes as flames spit from four-storey apartments

Two apartments caught fire in an apartment block in New Ross Monday afternoon, leading to residents having to flee their homes.

The fire started in a four-storey apartment shortly after noon and spread to a neighbouring apartment. Nobody was in either of the apartments when the blaze broke out.

New Ross Fire Service attended the scene at Priory Lane, sealing off the road, with traffic reduced to one lane on the main road on New Ross quay. They were joined by gardaí and fire fighters from Kilkenny as fire crews battled the blaze.

One witnesses saw flames shooting from the windows and debris falling down onto the road and foot path, which is often used by residents on their way to and from their homes.

The fire was brought under control within an hour, and an investigation into what caused the blaze is now under way.

Meanwhile residents are not returning to their homes until they know it is completely safe to do so.