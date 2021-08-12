Red flag Do Not Swim notice issued for Duncannon Beach

A Do Not Swim notice has been issued at Duncannon Beach today (Thursday) with raised E-Coli levels detected following heavy rainfall.

Routine testing conducted as part of the Wexford County Council’s bathing water sampling programme showed breaches of the mandatory levels for E.coli at the popular beach.

‘Following consultation with the HSE, the Council has decided to issue “Do Not Swim” warning notice at the affected beach in the interest of public health and in accordance with the Bathing Water Quality Regulations,’ council spokesperson Eimear Kennedy said.

In addition, an advisory notice in relation to swimming is in place at

Morriscastle due to elevated levels of E-coli but within mandatory

limits. Technical staff from Wexford County Council are currently investigating the matter - while the exact source of contamination is not

yet fully identified, the elevated levels of E. Coli may be partly

attributable to recent spells of heavy rain, Ms Kennedy said.

Further water quality samples have been taken and results are expected on Saturday, at which stage the prohibition notices will be reviewed. In the meantime, beach lifeguards at Duncannon beaches will fly a red flag indicating swimming is prohibited signage to this effect will also be placed at the beach.

Members of the public are requested to abide by these restrictions until further notice.

‘Wexford County Council wishes to assure the public that water quality results for 16 other beaches sampled along the Wexford coastline

have been excellent with no issues encountered.’

Further updates will be issued over the coming days. More information on bathing water quality can be obtained on www.beaches.ie