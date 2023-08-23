Record crowds head to Kilkenny for 20th Graiguenamanagh Town of Books festival

Town of Books festival in Graignamangh. From left; Saoirse and Cian Douglas from Kilmacow. Photo;Mary Browne

Record crowds attended the 20th Graiguenamanagh Town of Books Festival, enjoying a variety of activities from poetry readings by the Barrow to drumming workshops and enjoying the great collections of books for sale.

Over 25 independent booksellers descended on the town which was a hive of activity between pop up book shops and activities at the Hub.

There was a great atmosphere as the town's inhabitants celebrated a momentous occasion - the 20th anniversary of the beloved Town of Books Festival. The festival has been a literary haven for book lovers and a cultural highlight for locals and visitors alike, This year we were delighted to welcome visitors from Seattle, Washington DC, South Africa, Finland, Texas, Scotland and England.

The literary fun begins on Thursday with the festival launch at Graiguenamanagh Library where Rachel Doyle from Arboretum Home & Garden was in conversation with celebrity chef, Edward Hayden discussing her new book `My Tree of Life'.

On Friday there was an open studio at Cushendale Woollen Mills, followed by a talk by Larry Scallan: `Graiguenamanagh a Decade of Revolution 1913 to 1923' at Graiguenamanagh Library, and one by Shem Caulfield: `Vernacular Forged Wrought Iron Field Gates'.

This year's program included an artisan food and craft element at the Abbey Hall, face painting and Plein Air Art and much more,

The outdoor cinema at Barrow Valley Activities Hub came to life with a screening of award-winning film `Wolfwalkers' by Cartoon Saloon on Saturday night.

A model ship exhibition held at Boats Bistro, Tinnahinch, was enjoyed by all who attended.

Other events included face painting, an `Eco Showboat' featuring a walk, talk, music and refreshments.

Graiguenamanagh Brass Band performed outside The Duiske Inn, followed by poetry by the Barrow.

One of the festival organisers Mary Whelan said: “Despite the weather we had great crowds, the biggest yet. It’s been building and has great momentum.” She said the book sellers were very happy with the crowds and book sales.

"They came from across the country and England. A lot of the buyers are repeat customers and they fill the restaurants and pubs. We were happy with all of the events. There was a Yeats theme to the poetry reading by the Barrow, with some poets reading poems about the water.” Ms Whelan said The Hub was very busy and the Plein Air artists brought a great atmosphere to the town, making people appreciate different views of the countryside and streets.

All events were free and supported by Kilkenny and Carlow County Council and Blacknight Ltd.