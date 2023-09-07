Popular Wexford beach hit with ‘Do Not Swim’ notice amid soaring temperatures

For the second time in a week a popular Co Wexford beach has been hit with a ‘Do Not Swim’ notice.

Wexford County Council advises the public that a “Do not swim” notice has been issued for Duncannon Beach.

Testing conducted as part of the council’s normal monitoring of bathing water showed elevated levels of bacteria at Duncannon. “Following consultation with the HSE, it is necessary to issue ‘Do not swim’ notice at Duncannon Beach in accordance with the Bathing Water Quality Regulations 2008 and in the interest of public health,” a council spokesperson said.

Further samples are being taken today (September 7) and results are expected on Saturday at which stage the bathing prohibition notice will be reviewed. The Council’s Environmental Technical Team are also investigating the matter.

A ‘Do not swim’ notice was issued last week, but was removed within days.

“Bathing water quality results for 18 Wexford beaches sampled over the 2023 to date bathing season, have been mainly excellent as published on the EPA operated website www.Beaches.ie

Wexford County Council advises members of the public visiting the above beaches to please abide by the public notices advising against swimming.”

Further updates will be issued through the media and via the Council’s website https://www.wexfordcoco.ie/environment

More information on bathing water quality can be obtained on www.beaches.ie