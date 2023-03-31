Poignant Magdalene flowers ceremony in New Ross draws big crowd

Flowers for Magdalene's ceremony at St. Stephens cemetery. From left; Teresa Doyle O'Connor and Maureen Sullivan. Photo; Mary Browne

Flowers for Magdalenes ceremony at St. Stephens cemetery. From left; Cllr John Fleming, Paul Kehoe TD, Mary Furness, Teresa Doyle O'Connor, Maureen Sullivan, Verona Murphy TD and Cathaoirleach Michael Sheehen. Photo; Mary Browne

ONE of the biggest ever crowds to attend a Magdalene Flowers ceremony turned out in New Ross on Sunday to remember the 66 women who died while working for the Good Shepherd nuns.

The annual Flowers for the Magdalene Commemoration saw around 50 people gather in St Stephen's Cemetery, Irishtown, on a sunny afternoon.

Good Shepherd laundry survivor and author of ‘girl in the tunnel’, Maureen Sullivan chaired the event, and New Ross woman Teresa Doyle O’Connor, who spent years in Sundays’ Well laundry in Cork read out the names of the women.

Mary Dunlevy Greene's granddaughters laid the flowers for the Magdalene's.

Politicians in attendance included Verona Murphy, Paul Kehoe, Michael Sheehan and John Fleming, while Johnny Mythen was also represented.

"The atmosphere was just lovely and it was lovely to see the children laying the flowers. It’s ironic it’s so close to where the laundry was,” said Ms O’Connor.

She thanked New Ross Municipal council for providing the flowers and food at Corcoran's after the event. “I have never come across a council as generous as them.”

She thanked TDs Brendan Howlin and Paul Kehoe for their work in ensuring New Ross was included by the government as having a laundry and New Ross council for ensuring the 63 women got new headstones eight years ago.

"It’s lovely to see the names and dates on the headstones and to see all these people remembered.”