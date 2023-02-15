Ploughing returns to south Kilkenny parish after a century

Ploughing in action at the Tullogher Glenmore annual ploughing match at Ballyvoole.

Kate Cassin from Inistioge, Patrick and Cillian Hearn from Dunmore East and Niamh Cassin from Inistioge.

John Dunphy from The Rower, Eamon Grace from The Rower and Richard Dunphy from Ballyvoole at the Tullogher Glenmore annual ploughing match at Ballyvoole. Photos: Mary Browne

The Rower/Inistioge parish hosted its first major ploughing competition in 100 years when the Tullogher/Glenmore event attracted huge numbers to Ballyvoole recently.

In all, 56 people competed across 14 categories, including the largest class of senior conventional ploughmen in a ploughing match in 25 years.

Secretary of Tullogher/Glenmore Ploughing Association Eddie Forristal said the event was back to normal after some years of disruption due to the pandemic.

With competitors from Canada, America and across Ireland from Cork and Wexford to Wicklow, Carlow and Kilkenny, the event attracted many up-and-coming ploughmen who wanted to test themselves against world competitors.

“There was an excellent atmosphere and people enjoyed siting outside catching up over a cup of tea. It was held by the Tullogher/Glenmore Association but just happened to be in the parish of Inistioge where there hasn’t been a ploughing match since 1923.”

Mr Forristal praised the effort of the committee and thanked the Dunphy family for allowing the association use of the land on what was a beautiful late January day.

He also thanked all of the other volunteers on the day and anyone who took in money, as well as the Cotterel family who put a lot of work into organising the event.

Plans are already under way for next year’s competition.