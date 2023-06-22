Planning permission sought for cafe and biodiversity centre at Tintern Abbey

Application seeks to install two steel containers to house the facilities at the south Wexford tourist attraction

Planning permission has been sought to develop a cafe and biodiversity unit at Tintern Abbey.

Patrick Caulfield on behalf of Tintern Trails Development has applied to New Ross Municipal District for the installation of two steel containers (container one to be used as a coffee/tea unit with a toilet and staff changing area and container two to be used as a biodiversity display unit with toilet) – with each container to be clad in a timber larch finish.

They are to be located near the historic abbey’s public car park.

Mr Caulfield is also seeking permission for he erection of a portal framed metal roof over both containers, paving and landscaping and the installation of a waste water treatment plant and polishing filter and all associated works.