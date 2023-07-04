Pictures show Horeswood pupils getting on their bikes for Active Week

The children and staff of Scoil Mhuire, Horeswood had a busy Active Week, taking on the country roads near the school on bikes, championing ‘Global Citizenship Travel’.

The school’s Active and Green School committees decided a great way to combine the two flags and work together would be to hold a Bike Week during Active week.

The rural school is located on a very busy main road which can be challenging for children and staff to choose a more sustainable mode of travel to school. But the school has form in facing and overcoming such challenges when it won the National Green School Big Travel Staffroom Challenge in April this year. This win gave the staff and committees the confidence and motivation to plan for Bike Week.

And the plan was executed to a tee last week. The children and staff met at Whitechurch each morning at 8:50 a.m.

School ‘spokes’person Louise Cosgrove said: “Many thanks to Seamus Kane for opening up his yard to facilitate parents to park and children to get ‘cycle ready’ in a safe and organised manner. Then the peloton (a slow and steady one!) set off on the 2km journey to school flanked by ‘team cars’ carrying school bags for the day ahead. Who knew that Whitechurch and Scoil Mhuire were located on two peaks with a valley in the middle! i.e., a nice hill to negotiate on the way to and the way home from school!”

There was not a grumble to be heard ,only happy chatter and big smiles when everyone arrived at school.

The children had busy active days in school that week with sports days, hired games, garden games, teachers vs 6th rounders (which the staff won this year) and soccer matches (staff v 5-a-side Boy’s South Leinster Champions - the boys winning this one), before hopping up on their bicycles again for the journey home.

“It was a brilliant experience for all involved with 39 children (15% of the student population) cycling on the one of the days. The weather did it’s bit too! The school received wonderful feedback from those involved.”

Parent Leigh O’Brien said: “I believe the action week (bike week) organised by our children’s teachers and the active school committee was a huge success and it reinforced the importance of promoting our children’s health and wellbeing. This excellent initiative has instilled positive habits and is teaching our children the importance of staying active. Moreover, the school spirit and inclusiveness were brilliant to see. Our children had so much fun and showed real camaraderie qualities in encouraging each other to complete the journey each day. Finally, thank you and well done to all our staff who participated in bike week and for making it a valuable initiative for our children’s growth and development.”

Parent Lynne Connolly said: “The week provided a fantastic opportunity for the kids to cycle to school, a creative solution to safe cycling on our small, rural, often busy roads. The joy and excitement this experience has brought the children was so clear to see on the smiling faces as they set off, a brilliant way to start and end the school day. My son has loved the experience, and we’re now inspired to find ways and routes where we can use pedal power more often,’

5th class pupil Emma said: “When I was cycling to school in the morning, I found it really fun and I find I had a better mindset for the day ahead. The really good thing is I still had lots of energy for the rest of the day.”

“I loved cycling, especially up and down hills! Cycling with my friends was super fun,’ said 2nd class pupil MJ.

3rd class pupils Josh said: “Cycling is great fun; I cycle a lot with my dad. When I cycle to school I tend to be in a better mood.”

3rd class pupil Aoife said: “Cycle to school week made me feel confident and accomplished when cycling. I am so happy I had the chance to cycle and save the environment.”