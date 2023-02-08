Pictures show Grandparents’ Day at Drummond NS

Drummond school grandparents day. Breda and Luke Doran from Ballyglisheen photographed with her grandchildren Ali and Emily Fluskey. Photo; Mary Browne

Drummond school grandparents day. Nora and Sonny Coady from Ballybeg Little photographed with her grandchildren Amber and Amelia O'Hanlon, Bella O'Neill, Keleb O'Hanlon and Casey O'Neill. Photo; Mary Browne

John and Clodagh Murphy from Ballywilliam with their grandchildren Sean, Bobby and Noah Fluskey.

Esther and Leslie Ronan from Dublin with their grandchildren Sarah and Eli O'Hanlon.

Teegan and Courtney with their aunt Hayley Shorthall from London and mother Victoria from Graignamanagh.

Bridget O'Neill from Graignamanagh with her grandchildren Casey and Bella O'Neill at Grandparents' Day at Drummond School.

Nick Gilsenan with his grandparents Bridie Kehoe from Ballinabanogue and Rose and George Gilsenan from New Ross.

Ellie Doyle with her grandparents Kay and Jim Treacy from Graignamanagh and Ann Doyle from Drummond.

Casey Kirwan with her grandparents Susan and Pat Kirwan from New Ross and Mary and Matty Larkin from Aclammon at Drummond School's Grandparents' Day. Photo; Mary Browne

The children of St. Brendan’s National School, Drummond had been eagerly awaiting the day when their grandparents could be welcomed back to school as part of Catholic Schools Week Grandparents’ Day.

On Wednesday, January 25, their wait finally ended. It had been a long wait as the last Grandparents’ Day was in 2019 prior to Covid-19 lockdowns.

Principal Cheryl Brennan welcomed everyone to the school and the Parents Association provided tea, coffee and treats for all who attended.

Fr Aughney began by praying for all grandparents, ‘those with us on this special day, those who could not make it and those who have gone before us to heaven.’ The children then performed poems and folk dances for their grandparents including La Vinca a dance from Italy and The Hazelnut Dance from Romania.

Fr Aughney then blessed the St. Brigid’s Day crosses made by the children and parents of St Brendan’s NS from local rushes.

The tradition of making crosses in St. Brendan’s NS continues each year and this year the money raised from the sale of the crosses in local shops and churches will go the Bumbleance The Children’s Ambulance Service.