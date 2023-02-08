Wexford

Pictures show Grandparents’ Day at Drummond NS

Casey Kirwan with her grandparents Susan and Pat Kirwan from New Ross and Mary and Matty Larkin from Aclammon at Drummond School's Grandparents' Day. Photo; Mary Browne Expand
Ellie Doyle with her grandparents Kay and Jim Treacy from Graignamanagh and Ann Doyle from Drummond. Expand
Nick Gilsenan with his grandparents Bridie Kehoe from Ballinabanogue and Rose and George Gilsenan from New Ross. Expand
Bridget O'Neill from Graignamanagh with her grandchildren Casey and Bella O'Neill at Grandparents' Day at Drummond School. Expand
Teegan and Courtney with their aunt Hayley Shorthall from London and mother Victoria from Graignamanagh. Expand
Esther and Leslie Ronan from Dublin with their grandchildren Sarah and Eli O'Hanlon. Expand
John and Clodagh Murphy from Ballywilliam with their grandchildren Sean, Bobby and Noah Fluskey. Expand
Peg O'Rourke from Horetown with her granddaugher Oonagh O'Shea. Expand
Drummond school grandparents day. Nora and Sonny Coady from Ballybeg Little photographed with her grandchildren Amber and Amelia O'Hanlon, Bella O'Neill, Keleb O'Hanlon and Casey O'Neill. Photo; Mary Browne Expand
Drummond school grandparents day. Breda and Luke Doran from Ballyglisheen photographed with her grandchildren Ali and Emily Fluskey. Photo; Mary Browne Expand

The children of St. Brendan’s National School, Drummond had been eagerly awaiting the day when their grandparents could be welcomed back to school as part of Catholic Schools Week Grandparents’ Day.

On Wednesday, January 25, their wait finally ended. It had been a long wait as the last Grandparents’ Day was in 2019 prior to Covid-19 lockdowns.

Principal Cheryl Brennan welcomed everyone to the school and the Parents Association provided tea, coffee and treats for all who attended.

Fr Aughney began by praying for all grandparents, ‘those with us on this special day, those who could not make it and those who have gone before us to heaven.’ The children then performed poems and folk dances for their grandparents including La Vinca a dance from Italy and The Hazelnut Dance from Romania.

Fr Aughney then blessed the St. Brigid’s Day crosses made by the children and parents of St Brendan’s NS from local rushes.

The tradition of making crosses in St. Brendan’s NS continues each year and this year the money raised from the sale of the crosses in local shops and churches will go the Bumbleance The Children’s Ambulance Service.

