Pictures show Grandparents’ Day at Drummond NS

The children of St. Brendan’s National School, Drummond had been eagerly awaiting the day when their grandparents could be welcomed back to school as part of Catholic Schools Week Grandparents’ Day.
On Wednesday, January 25, their wait finally ended. It had been a long wait as the last Grandparents’ Day was in 2019 prior to Covid-19 lockdowns.
Principal Cheryl Brennan welcomed everyone to the school and the Parents Association provided tea, coffee and treats for all who attended.
Fr Aughney began by praying for all grandparents, ‘those with us on this special day, those who could not make it and those who have gone before us to heaven.’ The children then performed poems and folk dances for their grandparents including La Vinca a dance from Italy and The Hazelnut Dance from Romania.
Fr Aughney then blessed the St. Brigid’s Day crosses made by the children and parents of St Brendan’s NS from local rushes.
The tradition of making crosses in St. Brendan’s NS continues each year and this year the money raised from the sale of the crosses in local shops and churches will go the Bumbleance The Children’s Ambulance Service.