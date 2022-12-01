Pictures of the Little Acorns Pyjama Day

Wexford
Thursday, 1 December 2022 | 8.6°C Dublin
Riley Mylett, Ellen Nolan, Barbara Seneniak and Zosia Kozatiewicz.
Tadhg Sweeney, Darragh Heffernan, Mollie and Aoife Mooney at the Little Acorns Pyjama Day. Photo: Mary Browne
Emma Doherty, Mara Avran, Carly Rossitor and Sophie O’Donnell.
Cathal and Lauren Foley, Joshua Kerley and Kaylem Rossiter.
Kayden Murphy Delaney, Mason Fenlon, Kyra English and Ceira Dwyer.
Oisin Kielthy, Saoirse Fenlon, Emma Lalor and Grace Hennessey.
Group all dressed up for Little Acorns Pyjama Day. Photo: Mary Browne
Annabelle Arnold, Darcy Conway and Elilie and Charlie Bock.
December 01 2022 05:37 PM
There was plenty of fun amongst the children for Pyjama Day at Little Acorns recently. The children dressed up in all manner of colourful pyjamas, as our photos from Mary Browne show.
