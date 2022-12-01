Wexford

Pictures of the Little Acorns Pyjama Day

Riley Mylett, Ellen Nolan, Barbara Seneniak and Zosia Kozatiewicz. Expand
Tadhg Sweeney, Darragh Heffernan, Mollie and Aoife Mooney at the Little Acorns Pyjama Day. Photo: Mary Browne Expand
Emma Doherty, Mara Avran, Carly Rossitor and Sophie O&rsquo;Donnell. Expand
Cathal and Lauren Foley, Joshua Kerley and Kaylem Rossiter. Expand
Kayden Murphy Delaney, Mason Fenlon, Kyra English and Ceira Dwyer. Expand
Oisin Kielthy, Saoirse Fenlon, Emma Lalor and Grace Hennessey. Expand
Group all dressed up for Little Acorns Pyjama Day. Photo: Mary Browne Expand
Annabelle Arnold, Darcy Conway and Elilie and Charlie Bock. Expand

Tadhg Sweeney, Darragh Heffernan, Mollie and Aoife Mooney at the Little Acorns Pyjama Day. Photo: Mary Browne

Emma Doherty, Mara Avran, Carly Rossitor and Sophie O&rsquo;Donnell.

Cathal and Lauren Foley, Joshua Kerley and Kaylem Rossiter.

Kayden Murphy Delaney, Mason Fenlon, Kyra English and Ceira Dwyer.

Oisin Kielthy, Saoirse Fenlon, Emma Lalor and Grace Hennessey.

Group all dressed up for Little Acorns Pyjama Day. Photo: Mary Browne

Annabelle Arnold, Darcy Conway and Elilie and Charlie Bock.

There was plenty of fun amongst the children for Pyjama Day at Little Acorns recently. The children dressed up in all manner of colourful pyjamas, as our photos from Mary Browne show.

