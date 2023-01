Michael Fitzgerald, Margaret Griffin and Siobhán Cooley at the Hooked on Swimming social evening in the hall in Fethard on Sea. Photos: Liam Ryan

LOCAL swimming group Hooked on Swimming held their social evening recently in the hall in Fethard on Sea, with group members gathering in force to chat about all things swimming related and beyond.

Check out our online gallery of photos from photographer Liam Ryan to get a glimpse of all of the action at the social occasion.