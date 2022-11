Science week at Graignamanagh library with pupils from St Canice's NS. From left: Lily Hennessey, Ines Mantin and Jamie Mylett. Photo: Mary Browne

Our online gallery of photos features students from St Canice’s NS on a visit to Graiguenamanagh Library to take part in activities for Science Week. There, they enjoyed taking part in experiments and working with Bricks4Kids.

Photos: Mary Browne