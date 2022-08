Alanis Monaghan from New Ross and Danial Murphy from Cloughbawn. Photo: Patrick Browne

Derbhla Bailey from New Ross and Ciaran Morrissey from Waterford. Photo: Patrick Browne

Luke Kehoe from New Ross and Atlanta Blake from Wellingtonbridge. Photo: Patrick Browne

Shane Ryan from Clonmines and Becky Delaney from Old Ross. Photo: Patrick Browne

Orla Flemming from New Ross and Joey Andrews from Dublin. Photo: Mary Browne

Michael Foley from Taghmon and Jane Prendergast from The Rower. Photo: Mary Browne

Casey Danaher from Newcastle West and Heather Walsh from New Ross. Photo: Mary Browne

At the St. Mary's New Ross debs class of 2021 in Clayton White's Hotel, Wexford (from left): Tom Roche from Newbawn, Aoife Barron from Gusserane , Sarah O’Gorman from Adamstown and Padraic Lyons from Cavan. Photo: Mary Browne

The Leaving Cert students of St. Mary’s in New Ross couldn’t celebrate their graduation last year, but they made up for it in style at a delayed debs one year on.

They gathered at Clayton White’s Hotel in Wexford to catch up and let the hair down on a night to remember.

Check out the gallery of pictures from Brownes Photography in New Ross.