Amy Molloy and Owen Whelan, both from Fethard On Sea. Photo: Nichola Browne Sinnott.

Niamh Dunphy from New Ross and Philip Roche from Bannow. Photo: Mary Browne

Ellie Mason from Fethard On Sea and Shane Walsh from Ramsgrange. Photo: Nichola Browne Sinnott.

Dean O’Leary from Ballycullane and Libby Bowe from New Ross. Photo: Nichola Browne Sinnott.

Charlotte Morrissey from Fethard on Sea, Chloe Cahill from Clonmines and Sarah Scallon from Ramsgrange at the Ramsgrange Community School graduation class of 2021 and 2022 debs in Clayton White's Hotel, Wexford. Photo: Mary Browne

TWO graduation classes from Ramsgrange Community School came together at a debs in Clayton White’s Hotel, Wexford.

The class of 2021 missed out last year because of the pandemic, but they joined this year’s Leaving Cert students for a belated celebration to mark their graduation from the community school in South West Wexford.

