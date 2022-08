Pat Kehoe from Ryleen and Sinead Murphy from Ramsgrange.Photo: Mary Browne.

Dermot Kehoe from New Ross and Aoife Nolan from Ramsgrange. Photo: Mary Browne.

Sean McCormack from Foulksmills and Aisling O’Brien from New Ross. Photo: Mary Browne.

Dáire Bolger from Old Ross and Caoimhe Lyng from Newtown Commons. Photo: Nichola Browne Sinnott.

Owen Walsh from Waterford and Chloe Ryan from New Ross. Photo: Mary Browne.

Padraic Wickham from Raheen and Niamh Lyng from Ballykelly. Photo: Nichola Browne Sinnott.

Dillon Fox from Castlebridge and Leah Whelan from Saltmills. Photo: Nichola Browne Sinnott.

Brian Morris from Bannow and Grainne Flannelly from New Ross. Photo: Nichola Browne Sinnott.

Shauna Bennett and Lucy Morgan, both from New Ross. Photo: Nichola Browne Sinnott.

Emma Dowling from Graiguenamanagh and Eva Mooney from Rathnure. Photo: Nichola Browne Sinnott.

Charlie Walsh from Rathgarogue and Maja Maciejowska from Kilbraney. Photo: Mary Browne.

Tomas Aspel from Terrerath and Sarah Whitty from Carnagh Photo: Nichola Browne Sinnott.

Jack Kehoe and Roisin Parker, both from Horeswood. Photo: Nichola Browne Sinnott.

Jack Kehoe from Horeswood, Padraic Wickham from Adamstown and Aisling Prendergast from Graiguenamanagh. Photo: Mary Browne.

Donal McGahan from St.Mullins and Sarah Sutton from New Ross. Photo: Nichola Browne Sinnott.

Robyn Prendergast from New Ross and Sarah Sutton from New Ross. Photo: Mary Browne.

Mark O’Grady from Clongeen and Laura Martin from New Ross. Photo: Mary Browne.

Tomas Aspel from Terrerath and Therese Kehoe from Ryleen. Photo: Mary Browne.

At the St. Mary's New Ross debs in Clayton White's Hotel, Wexford - Laura Martin from New Ross, Aisling O’Brien from New Ross, Caoimhe Lyng from Lacken and Therese Kehoe from Ryleen. Photo: Mary Browne.

IT was a long wait, but the St. Mary’s New Ross class of 2020 finally had a chance to mark their graduation from secondary school at their debs.

The St. Mary’s 2020 Debs Ball took place at Clayton White’s Hotel in Wexford where former classmates reconnected for a night of style and celebration.

Check out the gallery above from Brownes Photography in New Ross.