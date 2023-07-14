People on Wexford’s housing list will now be able to ‘bid’ for houses on online portal

The 2,800-plus people on Wexford County Council’s housing list will soon be using an online portal to ‘bid’ for houses.

The news was announced at the July New Ross Municipal District meeting by Caroline Creane of the housing department. She said everyone on the list will receive a username and password to access the site which will show an image of the outside of the properties available.

Cathaoirleach Cllr Anthony Connick said: “Just showing an outside pic isn’t good enough. I would suggest having a video of the entire property and contents.”

Cllr Michael Whelan asked if people can express an interest in several properties and was told by Ms Creane that they can. She said the auction will run from every Wednesday until the following Tuesday evening. She said the property someone expresses an interest in any given week will be the one they are allocated.

Cllr Whelan took issue with this, calling it unfair. "There are people refusing houses on valid and invalid grounds but if someone finds something closer to their family after they’ve picked a property and if they don’t take the first property they picked they’ll be taken off the list for 12 months.” Ms Creane said people can remove properties they’ve chosen from their ‘basket’ within the seven day period.

Housing officer Martina Donoghue said it could be weeks before someone is offered a property, once they meet the criteria to be awarded it.

Cllr Michael Sheehan welcomed the initiative, calling it a gigantic step forward. “We have had constant problems sorting out housing over the past 20 years. As with anything new there will be loads of problems. There are people who will take the first house they can get a chance with and then find one that is more suitable to the needs of their family.”

He asked if people using the portal will be able to see how many people are ahead of them in the bidding process and how long they are on the list.

Ms Creane said houses are allocated in the same way based on an allocation system. “You can search for one, two or three bed houses or apartments across Co Wexford,” said Ms Creane, adding that people can submit a change of circumstances form in the traditional way.

Cllr Sheehan called for this to be a drop down option on the portal pending verification, to save people having to physically go to a council building.

He said: “If someone is not tech savvy and they come to you, can you make the bid for them in their presence?”

Ms Donoghue advised against this, saying a tenant could claim a councillor actually made the bid. “We suggest you show them.”

Ms Creane said there will be information days in all four of the county’s main municipal buildings in New Ross (July 27), Enniscorthy (July 24), Wexford (July 25) and Gorey on July 28.

Cllr Bridín Murphy called for library staff to be trained to assist people with the new system as some people don’t have laptops and aren’t tech savvy.

Ms Creane said library staff will be fully trained and information guides will be available at all public libraries. She said everyone on the social housing list will be given their usernames and passwords over the coming days.

Ms Donoghue said people can express an interest in a property outside their own district, but people applying within their own area will be prioritised.

"Most properties, including Approve Housing Body properties will go on the system, expect for houses for Travellers, older people and specially adapted properties.”

Ms Creane said anyone on the list who doesn’t express an interest in a property will be contacted ‘because we don’t want anyone missing out’.

Cllr John Fleming said as an auctioneer he recommends video footage of the interior and exterior of the council properties, saying this has been the norm in the industry since the pandemic began.

He said the properties’ BER ratings should also be included as they automatically give the square footage also.

Cllr Sheehan called for the search options to be limited to each district to save people time wading through properties in areas of the county they have no interest in living in.

Ms Creane said the portal isn’t designed that way.

Cllr Whelan asked is someone bidding on a property who is eight months pregnant can bid for a property based on the anticipated additional familial needs and was told that they can’t.

Area manager Alan Fitzhenry said: “The councillors will be integral to helping the council drive this on and make this a success.”

He suggested changing the term basket to list and checkout to confirm, saying people using the portal will think they have been successful in getting a property if it is in their basket and checked out.

"The psychology of that language is they’ll think they’re actually getting it.”

Ms Creane said the council wanted to use language people who shop online would be familiar with.

Cllr Sheehan asked what happens with transfers, with Ms Donoghue responding that transfer application forms will continue to be filled out. She said the criteria for transfers are severe overcrowding, under occupancy and exceptional medical issues.

"These applicants will go on the transfer list and then you express an interest under Choice Based Letting.”