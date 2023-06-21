Pedestrianisation of Quay Street in New Ross moves a step closer

The pedestrianisation of Quay Street will be informed by the Town Centre First plan, which is expected to be completed by August or September

The process of developing a Town Centre First (TCF) plan is currently under way, led by consultants CSR under the direction of the Town Regeneration Officer, Mick McCormack.

Speaking at the New Ross Municipal District meeting, area manager Alan Fitzhenry said: “The planned pedestrianisation of Quay Street and how best to develop this, will be informed by the TCF plan which is due for completion by August/September 2023.”

Cllr Bridín Murphy asked what level of public engagement the TCF plan has had, after an online survey was sent out several weeks ago.

“There seems to be a lack of awareness out there from the public. How many people have engaged with it?”

Cathaoirleach Cllr Michael Sheehan said a questionnaire for stakeholders has been completed, adding that the TCF team have plans to engage with New Ross residents in novel ways.

“They are putting posters up and are asking people to put comments on them through QR codes. People can leave messages in chalk and paint or leave just one word. It will be done in association with consultants, Playful City, who are absolutely brilliant.”