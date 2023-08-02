Open day at Wexford garden to raise funds for New Ross Needlecraft

Margaret Fitzpatrick is generously opening her beautiful garden to the public on August and donating the proceeds to the Ros Tapestry Project, now known as New Ross Needlecraft.

The name of the project has changed and Connie Tantrum explains why.

“It is because every Tuesday a band of volunteers meet on the Quay in New Ross. They are the stitchers who are working on the next important set of tapestries. When the Ros Tapestry, depicting the Norman story of this area, were completed – the 15th being stitched in Kilkenny is almost finished – there were worries that the skills would get forgotten. A new project was called for. And so the artist Reiltin Murphy was commissioned to make the cartoons or pictures for two new tapestries.

“These are entirely different from the Ros Tapestry. They tell the story of Ireland’s connections with Europe and with America and are called “Threads of Friendship”. They are full of symbols of these connections and really fascinating. So the work goes on, the skills are not lost, and the friendships made by the stitchers continue. It is an important community project and the name encompasses both sets of tapestries and any future ones.”

The members of New Ross Needlecraft are delighted that Margaret is opening her garden to raise funds for the project as they have to pay for materials, insurance, rent and heating.

Margaret’s garden is located at Hillview House, Ballylane and will be open on Thursday, August 3, from 2p.m. until 6 p.m. Refreshments will be served. Unfortunately it is not suitable for children.