Noticeboard

Youth club in Clonroche

Volunteers are needed for a new youth club in Clonroche.

‘We are recruiting volunteers to run a new youth club in Clonroche in September under the Club section of FDYS. The volunteers will be required to complete Garda Vetting and Child Protection Training provided by FDYS,’ Michelle Sinnott of Ferns Diocesan Youth Service (FDYS) said.

Anyone interested can contact Michelle on 087 2490122 or email michelle.sinnott@fdys.ie.

Library

New Ross Library is open for browsing, ‘contact and collect’, along with printing, photocopying and scanning services with normal opening hours. Computer access and study facilities remain unavailable until further notice.

Visit your local library and select items for yourself and your family. We recommend a visit of 30 minutes or less. Order your favourite books online. We will text you when they are ready for collection.

Library staff will pick a bag of up to six books/DVDs/CDs in your chosen genre/subject. We will let you know when they are available for you. To return just drop your items in the returns bin and go.

There is also a Book Call Service for homebound citizens. You can request a bag of books and we will deliver directly to your door.

The online library is available 24/7 and offers free eBooks, eAudiobooks, eNewspapers, eLanguage learning, online courses, comics and graphic novels, business and company research and more can be found on our eBooks and eResources section of the library website. See https://www.wexfordcoco.ie/libraries/.

Join Trish for an outdoor Rhymetime Session for babies and toddlers. Suitable for 0-5 years on Thursday, August 12, 19 and 26 at 10.30 a.m. Booking is no longer required, however, it is essential to check in at the library before this event for contact tracing purposes. Social distancing guidelines will be in place. Adults will be required to wear facemasks at the event. All events are weather permitting and may be cancelled/postponed at short notice.

HER

To celebrate HER Outdoors Week (August 9-15) New Ross Library in conjunction with Sports Active Wexford will provide two Activator Pole Sessions in Library Park.

This is a wonderful opportunity to re-ignite females to the power of outdoor sports.

HER outdoors week will be a first of its kind in Ireland and is an opportunity for all females to escape to the outdoors and try something new. Walking with Activator Poles improves stability, reduces impact on hip and knee joints, improves core strength and posture and helps promote a functional gait pattern. The poles may be suitable for those with post/hip knee surgery, Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, Osteoarthritis, fall prevention and overall fitness levels.

These events take place on Tuesday, August 10 at 11.30 a.m. and Friday August 13 at 11.30 a.m.

Booking is essential as numbers are limited. Call 051 421877. All attendees must check into New Ross Library before the event. Social distancing guidelines will be in place.

These events are weather permitting and may be cancelled at very short notice.

Chair yoga

Join Catherine Callaghan from Croi Yoga for an outdoor chair yoga class in Library Park. This session is suitable for everyone from total beginners to yoga experts on Wednesday, August 18 at 11 a.m.

Booking is essential as numbers are limited. Call 051 421877.

All attendees must check into New Ross Library before the event. Social distancing guidelines will be in place.

These events are weather permitting and may be cancelled at very short notice.

Dinosaur day

New Ross Library is excited to welcome Luke O’Connell for two awesome workshops all about dinosaurs. Luke will be bringing along a selection of both SD printed fossil replicas of dinosaur teeth and bones, along with a small number of actual fossils to provide an authentic look into the lives of the most spectacular and interesting creatures of pre-history. He will highlight favourites such as Tyrannosaurus and Triceratops, but will also be bringing to light some lesser-known and equally fascinating animals in a storytelling manner.

This event will take place on Saturday, August 21 at 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. for 6-9 year olds and 2.30 p.m. to 3.30 p.m. for 9-12 year olds.

Booking is essential as numbers are limited. Call 051 421877. All attendees must check into New Ross Library before the event. Adults will be required to wear facemasks for the duration of the event.

Social distancing guidelines will be in place. These events are weather permitting and may be cancelled at very short notice.

Scouts seek support

Over the years, New Ross Sea Scouts has taught life skills to thousands of young people in the community and now the voluntary organisation is calling on people to row in and support it as the Sea Scouts aim to enter a new phase in their storied history.

The old 18th century hall is no longer fit for purpose for being a centre of excellence for children. To this end, a GoFundMe page – https://gofund.me/59af77ad – has been set up to raise €80,000.

Since 1965, New Ross Sea Scouts have been a very active group, delivering an outdoor, activity-based programme to six to 25 year olds in New Ross.

The group has represented New Ross, nationally and internationally, with members winning many competitions and receiving Chief Scout and An Gaisce Awards. Unfortunately, the group do not currently have the riverside facilities to host events in New Ross. Two major outstanding challenges are the refurbishment of the scout hall and boat storage and river access.

SVP appeal

2021 is one of the most challenging years for the SVP and all charities in New Ross. The SVP will endeavour to help out as much as possible in 2021, but will only be able to do so with the help of the generous people who donate to the society.

Anyone who would like to donate to the SVP can do so by leaving a donation into the parish office in Robert Street. You can also ring the helpline number: 085 8313073.

Railways

New Ross Library invites you to attend a talk about Wexford Railways in the War of Independence and the Civil War with Barry Lacey, Historian in Residence, which will take place outdoors in New Ross Library Park on Tuesday, August 17 at 7 p.m.

Booking is essential as numbers are limited. Call 051 421877. All attendees must check into New Ross Library before the event. Adults will be required to wear facemasks for the duration of the event.

Social distancing guidelines will be in place. These events are weather permitting and may be cancelled at very short notice.

This event for Heritage Week is supported by the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht under the Decade of Centenaries 2021-2023 initiative.

Digital Ambassador

Would you like to be able to Access your local library eServices on the internet, download your favourite eBooks or listen to eAudio books but you’re not sure how to do this?

Let our Library Digital Ambassador show you how to get online. You don’t even have to be a member of your local library we’ll help you join. We will be providing tutoring sessions over the phone for older people to help empowered them to avail of the fantastic range of library services available online. It will help familiarise older people to access the internet and assist them when downloading apps to help participate in other online activities. In time, this may even give participants the confidence to become mentors themselves and show their peers how to do the same. Why not give it a try?

If you would like to find out more contact Yvonne Smith by email at Yvonne.smith@wexfordcoco.ie or call 053 9196720.

Young adult book club

Join award-winning ‘Irish Queen of Fear’ author Tina Callaghan for New Ross Library’s Young Adult Online Book Club. The club is suitable for 15-17 year olds You can request to join the Facebook group by searching for YA Online Book Club Facebook Group. New members always welcome.

Lost in translation

This online book club will run for six months on Wednesday mornings at 11 a.m., with a focus on translations. This month, the club will discuss ‘Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead’ by Olga Tokarczuk on Wednesday, August 18 at 11 a.m.

If you are interested in reading some fantastic novels then be sure to contact Wexford Library to book your place.

This will be an online book club ran through Microsoft Teams. Spaces are limited so email wexfordlib@wexfordcoco.ie or call 053 919 6760 to book your place.

Obituaries

This newspaper offers tribute pieces to bereaved family members within the local community who have recently suffered the loss of a loved one.

The obituary tells the story of the person’s life, celebrating their personality and outlining their work and family life in a way that honours their memory. The service is available free of charge, and will be completed in a manner that is sensitive to your own personal wishes and requests. Please contact the journalist David Looby, whose details are listed above, if this is something that interests you as a way of having a permanent record of the life of a loved one in print.

Contact the office on Fridays, or Monday mornings at 051 421184.