Normandy food tour to get a taste of County Wexford with New Ross visit

Free to attend French food and music festival for New Ross quays this June

A friendly invasion of New Ross of the foodie kind has been announced for the June Bank Holiday Monday.

The Normandy Tourist Board are arriving in force armed with brioche buns, cider and more for a French Food Festival in three locations with Norman heritage, including New Ross, which is forging strong links with the French province.

The Normandy Food Tour will bring the very best of Normandy’s foods, drinks and music to St. Patrick’s Park in Dublin on Saturday, June 3, to the historic Cathedral Square in Waterford on Sunday, June 4 and to the Quayside of New Ross town on bank holiday Monday, June 5, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Normandy food trucks will arrive en masse to serve up tasty sweet and savoury dishes with tastings on offer all day long. Chez l’Couz marries the finest Normandy beef with creamy camembert and Neufchâtel cheese served up in a soft bun. Grignot’Malin will be serving up traditional French crêpes filled with cheese and more. And who can resist dessert, especially when it’s Caravanille preparing delicious fresh brioches topped with Normandy delicacies.

A Normandy Sweet Treats Tasting will also be on offer with Cara-Meuh, La Maison Du Biscuit cakes, Jeannette Madeleines, Caramel De Pommes Dieppois apple spread and more. Visitors will also have the opportunity to bring some home, thanks to cheese vendor La Dégusterie.

Traditional brews will also be on offer and visitors can enjoy a cider-tasting experience with Cidrerie de la Brique where visitors can journey from the traditional methods through to styles defining the future. There will also be a Calvados tasting of Chateau du Breuil and Busnel apple brandies. La Mont Vinette, a bar in a vintage caravan will also be offering samples of their unique and authentic Normandy cocktails.

A demo stage will see a schedule of fabulous Normandy chefs cook up traditional and innovative cuisine including ‘Escalope à la Normande’, Teurgoule rice pudding along with the universally loved brioche. Totally free-to-attend master classes will be held throughout the day with sampling some of Normandy’s best exports available plus a family-friendly crepe demonstration activity will be showcased each afternoon.

Joining the food and drinks producers are the Normandy Tourist Board who are keen to build upon the historic Norman connections and to share the heritage and cultural offerings available in picturesque Normandy.

Commenting on the upcoming Normandy Food Tour, Director of Normandy Tourism Michael Dodds said: “We are very excited to take the Normandy Food Tour to Ireland. We value our shared heritage with Ireland and we look forward to building upon those connections this June. It is the first time that the Normandy Food Tour will travel to Ireland and it is genuinely a real treat for festivalgoers, with the very best artisanal foods and drinks of beautiful Normandy on offer along with a flavour of our culture and of course our shared heritage.”

To top the celebrations off visitors to each of the food tour stops will be entertained by the French musicians For the Hackers, who will be performing for the very first time in Ireland. Hailing from Dieppe, Normandy, these indie-rockers have been active for about a decade now, and have numerous hits to their name. Their blend of pop, rock and electro with French lyrics is guaranteed to impress.

The Normandy Food Tour is a free-to-attend family-friendly event with live music, free cookery demos, tasting opportunities and more. See https://en.normandie-tourisme.fr/normandy-food-tour/ for more details.