Newbawn hillclimb event to bring economic boost to the New Ross area

Round two and three of the Irish hillclimb championship takes place this weekend

This weekend will see the top hillclimb cars in Ireland travel to Newbawn village where they will take part in round 2 and 3 of the Irish hillclimb championship, bringing an economic boost to the area.

The course designers have had families in mind when setting out the layout with access available in many points for the action on Saturday and Sunday.

The paddock will be based in the Newbawn sports ground with cars leaving the sport ground to queue for the start line, which is located just before Foley’s bar.

The viewing area is at the church affording an ideal place to watch these impressive machines launch from the start line to the square left and proceed into the course which is 2.22km long.

This will be the same course layout as was run in 2022 where Chris Houston took the win on both days with a time of 59.71 on Saturday and the Sunday time quicker again at 59.43 sec just 0.02 seconds ahead of 2nd place John Donnelly.

“With the layout now embedded in driver’s memories they will all be out to set personal bests times and perhaps this year if the weather lives up to the sunny south east reputation we could see the current course record broken with many cars brining upgrades this year,” said one of the organisers, Newbawn man Garry Bradley.

“The contribution to the local economy for such an event is quite significant as the hundreds of people involved experience the Wexford hospitality, this year local sponsor CrossPhilip Engineering Ltd came on board to ensure the event could be run in the locality.”

Mr Bradley said this is an ideal event for families to enjoy these spectacular cars, which range from rally cars to salon track cars all the way up to single seater, ex F1 cars.

“Spectators and fans can get up close to the drivers and cars on both days with full access to the paddock area and the large viewing area at the start line.”

With large crowds expected cars are due to start practice runs at 10 a.m. on both days with competitive times runs from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on both days, spectators are advised to park at the national school or church car park in Newbawn, where they can then walk to the viewing area and can watch all the action and cheer on there favourite drivers and teams.

Clerk of the course for the event, Bradley said: “I would welcome all motorsport fans to come down and witness the event over the two days. It’s a sight to behold to see these fantastic machines using modern day aerodynamics to challenge driver and machine on the roads in Wexford.

“Special thanks to the residents of Newbawn for welcoming us back again and the local community groups who are helping out on the event that make the drivers and teams feel most welcome. Regardless if this is your first event or you’re an avid motorsport fan please follow the marshals instruction at all times.

“Myself and all the team look forward to meeting you all over the weekend.”