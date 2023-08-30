New Wexford and Wicklow candidates sure to run after Boundary Commission bombshell – Brendan Howlin

Sad day for County Wexford as representation diluted, says former health minister and Labour Party leader

Several new candidates will be announced in the newly created north Wexford, south Wicklow three-seater constituency – ahead of the next General election – according to Labour’s Brendan Howlin.

Describing the decision to create a four-seater Wexford constituency as a sad day for the county, Deputy Howlin said: “There has always been a coherent team of five TDs for Wexford, all wearing the Wexford jersey and advocating for the county. It’s going to be four TDs now and whatever emerges from this new three-seat Wicklow, north Wexford constituency, at least one of the three will be from Wexford.”

He said whoever this is will have to advocate for Wicklow, as well as Wexford.

“It’s a fundamental alteration in representation and I don’t think it’s in the best interests of Wexford. I made my own submission to the commission that there should be a six-seater in Wexford. The least worst thing that could have been done until the population gets to that point (180,000 inhabitants of the county) is to keep the five-seater intact with the minimum possible change in Wexford.”

Speaking from Leinster House, Deputy Howlin said one third of the county constituency has been removed from the old Wexford constituency.

"All parties will move now to field candidates in the new Wicklow, north Wexford constituency, including the Labour party, as well as Sinn Fein and Fine Gael. No one should be writing a name on a seat with certainty yet.

"For non participants politics is always an exciting sport to watch, but for participants it’s a little bit more brutal. The bottom line is that every potential candidate and party is going through tally figures from the last election today and looking at losses and gains. For those in Enniscorthy – where a large part of the rural area has moved north – a lot of their traditional constituency is in a newly created constituency.”

Deputy Howlin said the Boundary Commission team had no choice but to alter constituencies, but they have taken ‘an enormous scalp’ of Wexford.

"I’m concerned overall. I think they took a very minimalist approach in terms of the number of new TDs (14) and I think there will be constitutional challenges. Wicklow is already in breach of the 30,000 population threshold, which is a constitutional requirement. Malcolm Byrne wanted this. This has resulted in five sitting TDs in one (Wexford) constituency with four seats and Malcolm in the other.”

He said the southern constituency is 1,500 people shy of having a fifth seat.

"This is not future proofing. Whatever has been determined now will have to be changed in five years time.”

Sen Byrne said a six-seater for the county was never an option, as it would require a constitutional change.

Deputy Howlin said the shake up favours large political parties, adding: “I think that’s not good for democracy in the long term. We will have to make the best of it, but those who draw their votes from the Enniscorthy area – which has been sundered – they will be scratching their heads as parts of the county that were in Wexford are now in two different constituencies."