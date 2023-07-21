New Ross to host festival of dance

New Ross is hosting a week long festival of dance featuring some of the best dance companies in Ireland, next week.

Organised in conjunction with 2 Many Dance Moves, Youth Flow Drama Festival is about making high quality dance accessible to people from all backgrounds.

The programme of workshops at St Michael’s Pastoral Centre will be facilitated by Rachel Sheils, the artistic director of Limerick Youth Dance Company.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for young people who are enthusiastic to learn and grow,” said Becci Whelan of 2 Many Dance Moves. “The workshops are heavily subsidised ensuring that there is no cost barrier for participants. This inclusivity allows dancers from across the country to come together and connect through their shared passion for dance.”

Dance workshops for 10 to 12 year olds tae place daily from 10.30 a.m. until 12.30 p.m. and 12 year olds and older are taught from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The cost to attend is €60.

Audience members and performers will have the chance to watch a collection of youth dance companies and emerging artists over the week, including 2 Many Dance Moves, Limerick Youth Dance Company, FYI Dance group Wicklow and emerging artists from the Bachelor of Arts Dance course in Limerick.

"This provides an opportunity to participants, not only to showcase their own talent, but also to be inspired by other performers. They can join the South East Dance Initiative – the brainchild of 2 Many Dance Moves. Following the festival this is a great way for them to continue their dance journey.”

There will be a live performance at St Michael’s Theatre on the last day of the school, Friday, July 28.