New Ross to Glenmore section of South East Greenway to open in late July

The first section of the South East Greenway will open to the public on July 25.

The 6km Rosbercon to Glenmore stretch – which takes in the Pink Rock area and the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Bridge – will be opened by Minister of State in the Department of Transport and the Department of the Environment, Climate & Communications. Jack Chambers at 11 a.m., with the gates open to the public in the early afternoon.

New Ross district director Eamonn Hore said it will be an exciting day for New Ross as the route will see tens of thousands of people access it, bringing an economic benefit to the area.

Gala forecourt on the Waterford road – which has direct access to the rear onto the greenway – has expanded out back with seating and additional toilets, and Mr Hore says many other businesses in the area will benefit once the route opens.

"Realistically we were hoping that it would all be open sooner. It’s top quality and now at least people can see a piece of it opened. We want the New Ross greenway to be the best greenway in the country and we have major plans to develop the trailhead area in Rosbercon over the coming years.”

On Tuesday, July 25, Minister Chambers will cycle part of the route, with a coffee stop at Gala planned.

Mr Hore said the 2km route from Rosbercon trailhead to the Red Bridge is completed but a decision was taken not to open it for logistical reasons.

"The next bit we are concentrating on is the urban loop. People might ask why the Rosbercon, Red Bridge section hasn’t opened yet, but if we did we would have to close it again to allow workers to access the bridge. One third of the entire greenway is completely finished.”

The car park at Rosbercon will have a temporary finish, with further works planned, including more permanent toilet facilities and seating.

"Fáilte Ireland are coming on board to help us animate the greenway and make it more interesting as you walk. There will be signage for exercise facilities and the location for the town’s skate park has been moved to the trailhead of the greenway in Rosbercon because it’s the biggest site we own.” Mr Hore said the greenway’s opening – albeit in part – is a significant moment for the town of New Ross and surrounding area, adding that planning for it began a decade ago.

"Waterford started the trend and they ended up paying for most of it through their own funds. In 2014 we met with Kilkenny in their area office to try and advance the New Ross greenway, which is largely government funded.” He said people will enjoy the route with Wexford County Council’s Arts Office, in partnership with the Southeast Greenway Project Team, commissioning designers ‘Elements Of Action’ with visual artist Aoife Banville, to develop a pilot creative public art project for the Raheen to Glenmore section of the greenway.

Mr Hore said: “It’s a really attractive route. The first part of it from Rosbercon it opens up nice views of the Barrow river beyond the Boat Yard. There are some nice areas cut into deep rock where it’s cool and then it opens up and gives nice views of the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Bridge and the Pink Rock. We are planning loops in future under the bridge taking in the Pink Rock area.”

He said with the pedestrian crossing at Rosbercon, the route is safe.

"Currently the gates are locked but it’s not a state secret that there are many ways onto the greenway. People have had the opportunity to sample it up until now. It’s top class.” He paid tribute to Jim Thorpe and everyone involved in completing the section, including the Special Projects team.

"They are people that take pride in their work. It’s really safe and it’s free and healthy for people and it’s coming at the right time with the big uptake in walking and cycling.”