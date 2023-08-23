New Ross swimmer Evan Bailey breaks another Irish junior record

New Ross swimmer Evan Bailey has competed in the first ever Under 23 European Swimming Championships to be held in Ireland, where he broke another Irish Junior Record in the 100m fly event.

The competition was in the NAC Dublin over three days from Friday, August 11, to Sunday, August 13, with over 40 European countries competing, along with athletes from South Africa and the USA.

Evan swam two individual events and one relay. He is now the fastest Under 19 year old ever to swim this event in Ireland, and also has another year left as a junior.

He also swam the 100m freestyle on day three in a very strong time, just outside his personal best and also led off the mixed freestyle relay which placed 15th overall.

It was a fantastic competition and a great experience for everyone including all the home crowd, as Ireland topped the medal poll in the three day competition.