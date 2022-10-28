New Ross students showcase the best Our Lady of Lourdes school has to offer

Our Lady of Lourdes hosted its open night, the first since Covid measures were lifted, attracting a big crowd.

The school welcomed 5th and 6th class girls from the local community to get a glimpse of what the school has to offer. Students had the chance to look at the facilities in the school such as the science lab, the art room and home economics room, to name but a few. Prospective students and parents spoke with teachers and asked questions in relation to subjects. Displays were dotted around the school showcasing what each department has to offer.

A focus on wellbeing from the school’s Amber Flag committee, the Meitheal programme and guidance displays was highlighted. Attendees also attended a talk with the Principal Toni Ormond, the Deputy Principal Catherine O'Donoghue, and also the Head Girl Anna Phelan, Deputy Head Girl Annie Ryan, along with first year student Muireann Cooper, who gave prospective students a real glimpse into student life in Our Lady of Lourdes. The school would like to thank all those who took time to visit. Ms Ormond said: “We hope that they left with a strong sense of what our school has to offer their daughters.”