Wexford

Back to Independent.ie

| 16.3°C Dublin

New Ross students showcase the best Our Lady of Lourdes school has to offer

Marita Kennedy from Tullogher and Zuzanna Pluwka from New Ross. Expand
Amal Adeyemo from New Ross and Mai Donovan from The Rower. Expand
From left: Brooke O&rsquo;Neill from New Ross with Carrie Ryan from Ballywilliam, Niamh O&rsquo;Rourke from Ballyrue, Shauna Ryan and Lily Ryan from Tullogher. Expand
Molly Ryan from Listerlin, Katie McGovern from Rosbercon, Dearbhla Ryan from Listerlin and Anna Murphy from Tullogher. Expand
Lukle Jakonyte from New Ross and Ruby Kent from Dunmain. Expand
Isabella O&rsquo;Connor, Jessica Doyle and Hannah Dunphy from New Ross. Expand
Abby O&rsquo;Sullivan from Tullogher and Orlaith McDonald from Glenmore. Expand
Laura Barron and Caoimhe Connolly from Tullogher. Expand
Hannah Ryan and Roisin Hensman, both from Poulpeasty with Faye O&rsquo;Leary from Rathurtin and Sarah Lilis from Rathnure. Expand

Close

Marita Kennedy from Tullogher and Zuzanna Pluwka from New Ross.

Marita Kennedy from Tullogher and Zuzanna Pluwka from New Ross.

Amal Adeyemo from New Ross and Mai Donovan from The Rower.

Amal Adeyemo from New Ross and Mai Donovan from The Rower.

From left: Brooke O&rsquo;Neill from New Ross with Carrie Ryan from Ballywilliam, Niamh O&rsquo;Rourke from Ballyrue, Shauna Ryan and Lily Ryan from Tullogher.

From left: Brooke O’Neill from New Ross with Carrie Ryan from Ballywilliam, Niamh O’Rourke from Ballyrue, Shauna Ryan and Lily Ryan from Tullogher.

Molly Ryan from Listerlin, Katie McGovern from Rosbercon, Dearbhla Ryan from Listerlin and Anna Murphy from Tullogher.

Molly Ryan from Listerlin, Katie McGovern from Rosbercon, Dearbhla Ryan from Listerlin and Anna Murphy from Tullogher.

Lukle Jakonyte from New Ross and Ruby Kent from Dunmain.

Lukle Jakonyte from New Ross and Ruby Kent from Dunmain.

Isabella O&rsquo;Connor, Jessica Doyle and Hannah Dunphy from New Ross.

Isabella O’Connor, Jessica Doyle and Hannah Dunphy from New Ross.

Abby O&rsquo;Sullivan from Tullogher and Orlaith McDonald from Glenmore.

Abby O’Sullivan from Tullogher and Orlaith McDonald from Glenmore.

Laura Barron and Caoimhe Connolly from Tullogher.

Laura Barron and Caoimhe Connolly from Tullogher.

Hannah Ryan and Roisin Hensman, both from Poulpeasty with Faye O&rsquo;Leary from Rathurtin and Sarah Lilis from Rathnure.

Hannah Ryan and Roisin Hensman, both from Poulpeasty with Faye O’Leary from Rathurtin and Sarah Lilis from Rathnure.

/

Marita Kennedy from Tullogher and Zuzanna Pluwka from New Ross.

newrossstandard

David Looby

Our Lady of Lourdes hosted its open night, the first since Covid measures were lifted, attracting a big crowd.

The school welcomed 5th and 6th class girls from the local community to get a glimpse of what the school has to offer. Students had the chance to look at the facilities in the school such as the science lab, the art room and home economics room, to name but a few. Prospective students and parents spoke with teachers and asked questions in relation to subjects. Displays were dotted around the school showcasing what each department has to offer. 

A focus on wellbeing from the school’s Amber Flag committee, the Meitheal programme and guidance displays was highlighted. Attendees also attended a talk with the Principal Toni Ormond, the Deputy Principal Catherine O'Donoghue, and also the Head Girl Anna Phelan, Deputy Head Girl Annie Ryan, along with first year student Muireann Cooper, who gave prospective students a real glimpse into student life in Our Lady of Lourdes. The school would like to thank all those who took time to visit. Ms Ormond said: “We hope that they left with a strong sense of what our school has to offer their daughters.” 

This is Wexford Newsletter

A weekly update on the top stories from County Wexford in news and sport, direct to your inbox

This field is required

Privacy