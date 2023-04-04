New Ross secondary school students win merit award for clothing company

Our Lady of Lourrdes students from left; Megan Doyle from Raheen and Ellen Frisby from Mullinavat were recipients of a Merit Award at this year’s SE Mini Company Awards held recently in Wexford County Council Offices. The girls won their award for their mini company entitled ‘Grass Girls’ which is a line of clothing inspired by GrassMen. Photo; Mary Browne

TWO Our Lady of Lourdes TY students have been successful in the SE Mini Company Awards.

Megan Doyle and Ellen Frisby, both Transition Year students in Our Lady of Lourdes Secondary School, were recipients of a Merit Award at this year’s SE Mini Company Awards held recently in Wexford County Council Offices.

The girls won their award for their mini company entitled ‘Grass Girls’ which is a line of clothing inspired by agricultural product company, GrassMen. They saw a niche in the market and their idea has paid off and now they are inundated with orders on a regular basis.

"Ellen and Megan were thrilled to receive the award in recognition of their hard work and entrepreneurial skills and we wish them continued success,” said an Our Lady of Lourdes school spokesperson.