New Ross Sea Scouts crew enjoy quiz night

New Ross Rugby Club facilitated a table quiz for the New Ross Sea Scouts which was thoroughly enjoyed by all who attended.

Past and present scouts, parents and friends tested their grey matter on the night. The group would like to thank everyone for supporting the table quiz with special thanks to New Ross Rugby Club for facilitating the event and The Nutshell and NC Contracting for sponsoring prizes.

The fundraiser is the first in a series of events this year to raise match funding for the scout hall refurbishment project. It will be the biggest project the group has ever taken on and will involve a complete revamp of the local scout hall on Marsh Lane. The next event from the parents and friends committee will be announced shortly. See https://www.facebook.com/scoutingnewross/ and this newspaper for more.