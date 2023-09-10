New Ross running group overjoyed with first greenway run

United Striders 5km stride on New Ross greenway. From left; Sarah Whelan from Clonmel 1st Over 40, Siobhan Burke from Portlaoise 1st over 45, Diane Behan 1st over 50, George Delaney United Striders and Sandra Young from United Striders 1st over 35. Photo; Mary Browne

The greenway at New Ross proved to be a fantastic surface for runners on the first organised run since it opened in late July.

The United Striders organised run saw 250 runners from across the south east compete across several age categories.

Starting out near Glenmore having been bussed there from the trailhead car park in Rosbercon the runners took off on the 5km route.

"The first three in arrived in within 15 minutes. Everyone was absolutely thrilled with the surface,” said Catherine Ronan of the Striders.

She thanked Wexford County Council and the team in New Ross, including area manager Alan Fitzhenry and Derek Furness, for their support.

With good weather, the runners had ideal conditions, with some personal bests achieved on the day. Afterwards the runners enjoyed food at New Ross Boat Club.

Ms Ronan and the club wish to thank local businesses for generously sponsoring the event.

13 businesses gave €250 and the names of these businesses were displayed along the greenway.

Ms Ronan said the chip timed event was a storming success, adding that they plan to ‘run’ it again next year.