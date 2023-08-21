New Ross Pipe Band’s drum major Louis Anderson wins world award

It was another great weekend for the New Ross & District Pipe Band when their talented young Drum Major, Louis Anderson, won the World Juvenile Drum Major’s Championship in Glasgow for the second year running.

Although residing in the village of Killylea in County Armagh, Louis has been a member of the New Ross band since he was 10 years old. The New Ross band wear the Anderson family tartan which attracted Louis’ attention. Since then, Louis has grown up with a young and talented generation in the New Ross band and is close friends with many of the band’s teenagers.

Hailing from Killylea in Armagh, Louis performs in the band’s free concert in the Library Park this coming Saturday where he will have all his trophies for this year on display. Louis had previously won the UK and the All Ireland Championships and had finished in second place at the Scottish Championships.

Having recently had ten days of practice with the New Ross band in Lorient, Brittany, Louis had no intention of missing out on this year’s World Championships. He gave an impeccable display on Saturday to bring off the top spot. Band members were able to watch the results on a live BBC feed from Glasgow and were thrilled to hear Louis’ name and that of New Ross being called out to a World-wide audience.

Because of his magnificent displays during the Lorient festival in Brittany, Louis has built up a huge following from France and further afield. Since the result announcement on Saturday, the band has been inundated with messages of congratulations on its web page and on its Facebook page.