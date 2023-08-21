New Ross Pipe Band star at French music festival

30,000 people attended the shows over five nights in France

The New Ross and District Pipe Band has just returned from an amazing ten days at the famous Inter-Celtic Festival in Lorient in France.

The Inter-Celtic festival is in its 52nd year and is a celebration and a gathering of all the Celtic nations of Europe: Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Brittany, Asturias and Galicia in Spain and from the Isle of Man and Cornwall in England. These countries and regions all have a Celtic heritage as well as native Celtic languages.

Blessed with beautiful weather for most of the ten days, the band appeared in five night-time spectacular shows (similar to the well-known Edinburgh Tattoo but less military in nature) as part of the Irish delegation which also included the Queensland Irish Pipe Band from Brisbane, Australia , Rinceoirí Cois Laoi from Cork and the Planxty O’Rourke Dance group from Limerick.

Approximately 30,000 people attended the shows over five nights. Five young members of the band were in Lorient for their first visits this year and this group was interviewed by French television before one of the shows and will be included in the recorded show at some point in the next month.

The band made a live appearance on French TV during the Grand Parade of the Celtic Nations which took place on Sunday, August 6. This parade consisted of 140 bands and dance groups representing all the Celtic nations.

During the week, the band also performed at a number of small street parades and gave a very appreciated recital in a local retirement home in Lorient.

The final weekend of the concert saw the band take joint third prize at the Inter-Celtic Pipe Band Championships in Lorient and their talented young drum corps taking fourth prize in the drum corps competition.

TV recordings of the Grand Parade and the Celtic Horizon night-time spectacular show will be uploaded to YouTube in the near future and the band will add the links to both its Facebook Page and its website : www.newrosspb.com

A highlight of the week for the band was its Celtic Weave concert which they performed to an enthusiastic audience of 600 people, following which the band were complimented on the variety and professionalism of their show.

The band are looking forward to performing the concert again in the Library Park in New Ross on Saturday, August 26, at 7 p.m. If the weather is inclement , the concert will move to St. Michael’s Theatre. Entry to the concert is free.

The band were accompanied on their travels by local traditional musician Theresa Shalloe who spent the week teaching traditional Irish music to festival attendees and by local resident Eamon Gaffney who is a member of the Queensland Irish Pipe Band and whose wife Eileen has family connections in the New Ross area.