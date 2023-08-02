New Ross Piano Festival promises a weekend full of varied concerts

The year is flying by, and soon it will be time for the Piano Festival in New Ross, from September 20 to 24.

The weekend is packed full of attractive and varied concerts with works for solo piano and piano trio, but also, for the first time, piano and narrator as British pianist Lucy Parham presents her show “Elegie” based on the life and times of Sergei Rachmaninov with narrator Tim McInnerny.

Tim McInnerny will be familiar for his many TV appearances, including Black Adder and Game of Thrones The Piano Festival has also collaborated with the music festival near Quebec in Canada, Le Domaine Forget, to commission two new piano pieces inspired by the Dunbrody Famine Ship.

Each festival chose a composer, and the two pieces will be played at both festivals. Quebec was chosen because that was where the ship was built. Grosse Isle, near there, was also where Irish emigrants first landed in Canada in the 19th century, to make a new life for themselves. Finghin Collins, whose idea this was, has already been at the festival in Canada as their event was earlier in July.

A Canadian pianist Meagan Milatz, will travel over here to play the Canadian composition. She will also feature at other concerts during the weekend. The Dunbrody Famine Ship Suite will join the Ros Tapestry Suite as an interesting project linking the music of the Piano Festival with the other cultural features of New Ross.

The organisers are delighted to announced that that Ambassador Eamonn McKee, the Irish ambassador to Canada, has agreed to come to launch the 17th festival. The launch will take place on the Dunbrody at the Visitor Centre on August 8 at 6 pm.

Everyone is welcome to come and hear Finghin Collins tell us about the treats in store at September’s concerts. There will be the usual drinks and nibbles, and after the speeches Finghin will, as he has done many times before, perform on the grand piano. The piano will be placed on the ship – weather permitting. Also performing is local piano student, Grace Mercer. Its always a very sociable occasion, so mark the date, August 8th at 6 pm at the Dunbrody Visitor Centre. All are welcome.