New Ross Open Library launch marks new chapter for town

365 day a year service hailed as game changer for students

My Open Library launch. From left; Yvonne Smith Executive Librarian Wexford, Nicola McGrath senior Executive Librarian, Paul Daly Executive Librarian New Ross, Alan Fitzhenry District manager, Cathaoirleach Michael Sheehan, Tom Enright CEO who officially launched the event, Eileen Morrissey County Librarian and Eamonn Hore Director of Services. Photo; Mary Browne

New Ross has turned a new page in its evolution, attendees at the opening of the My Open Library service were told on Wednesday.

County Librarian Eileen Morrissey said: “I kinda feel I should say Happy Christmas to you all given how well Quay Street is done up and decorated for Christmas. It’s amazing to think that a film of the scale of what’s being filmed in New Ross at the moment. It all came about from a small little book written by one of our own authors, Claire Keegan and it really illustrates the power of even a small book and the power and creativity that’s within that book.”

Ms Morrissey said My Open Library is the second such offering in Co Wexford.

"We already launched My Open Library in Gorey and that has been a phenomenal success." Wexford County Council Chief Executive Tom Enright said: “With Brooklyn, Colm Tóibín’s book – which made it into a film – we saw the impact that a film crew can have on a town.”

The extended My Open Library library service is being offered in New Ross which will see the building and all of its services open for use 365 days a year and from earlier in the day until later at night.

Mr Enright said the increased access to the library will help to secure New Ross Library’s long term sustainability as a multi functioning library service, one that meets the needs an expectations of a modern, vibrant community. He said the My Open Library service provides a quiet places for students to use to study in the evening.

Mr Enright said Wexford County Council consulted with both library users and non library users, when devising plans for the initiative.

“As a wonderful town steeped in culture and history I am delighted that New Ross is a location for our newest My Open Library. I know students will make much use of the space. With such a great offering we are expecting membership to grow in the coming months and feedback has been extremely positive. So far 70 people have signed up here.” He said the My Open Library initiative has not altered the fully staffed service in New Ross.

"It’s not our intention to reduce staff; it’s our intention to retain staff and My Open Library is not a way of pulling back from that, it’s a way of enhancing the services the library provides.” He thanked executive New Ross librarian Paul Daly and his predecessor Yvonne Smith and all of the library’s staff for delivering excellent library services to all members of the community.

He also thanked Ms Morrissey for her leadership of the My Open Library initiative.

Mr Enright went on to highlight the numerous derelict sites which have been transformed in the town, with more projects like the enterprise centre on John Street and the development of the courthouse site to come.

He praised Eamonn Hore and Mick McCormack for their work in transforming New Ross into an attractive urban space.

New Ross Municipal cathaoirleach, Cllr Michael Sheehan said there is a great buzz about the town with ‘Small Things Like These’ being filmed here.

"The producer said they couldn’t have filmed the story anywhere else because the council opened up everything for them and everyone has gone above and beyond to make it a success in New Ross.”

He said considering the story's author wrote Foster which inspired the screenplay and film ‘An Cáilín Ciúin’, there is a strong chance ‘Small Things Like These’ could be an award nominated or award winning film.

Cllr Sheehan said New Ross is leaving behind its industrial past and is growing into its future as a tourism driven, destination town.

“We are punching above our weight as a town because we are absolutely clear in where we want to go.” He said the concept people have of what a library service should be has evolved as New Ross has evolved.

"Now we have wi-fi and a 365 service. We no longer shop in shops that are only open 9 to 5, Monday to Friday, those days have gone, so why wouldn’t libraries follow suit, to match the needs of the citizenry. If I was to tell you about a shop in New Ross that had a footfall of 1,000 people a week religiously, you’d say that’s a great place. 51,000 people grave that day every year. 48,000 took a book out. Our concept of what the library service is has evolved.” He said My Open Library is one of many exciting initiatives within the library service.

“Today's opening is yet another chapter in where this town is going and it shows where we are as a community and that we have books here that can challenge you. Sometimes it shows our horrendous past that we have to stand up and face.”

Cllr Sheehan thanked all of the staff of New Ross Library.

Ms Morrissey thanked the gardaí for assisting in ensuring the service is a safe space for users. She praised the library staff for all of their work in opening the library.

Ms Morrissey said the service provides head space for students and a place where people can print out documents up until 10 p.m. daily.

She thanked Des O’Callaghan for providing music at the launch and Liam O’Neill for the food.