New Ross man Joe Malone elected Kilkenny mayor for second time

ROSBERCON man Joe Malone has been named Kilkenny City Mayor for the second time.

The Fianna Fáil councillor donned the mayoral chains of office on Friday night having been elected at the council in a packed gallery in City Hall.

Among the family members in attendance was his aunt, Teresa Bradley from The Bullawn, who is the last surviving of his mother’s siblings.

Having left New Ross in 1979, Mr Malone went on to become Mayor of Kilkenny in 2015, having worked as a masseur for the Kilkenny hurling team.

Mr Malone, 60, is married to Josephine and has a son, Jamie, who is an up and coming sportsman. He said: “I am 44 years in Kilkenny. It was a very special moment for me. Kilkenny is on the up with 800 jobs coming on stream at the Abbott Laboratories plant and the development of the Brewery quarter site with Glanbia as anchor tenants.”

Having left New Ross aged 16, he joined the army and worked as a medical orderly for 23 years, travelling overseas. In total he spent almost 30 years in the army. While in Kilkenny he became involved in the O’Loughlin Gaels GAA club and was the masseur for the Kilkenny team for a time.

His career was a successful politician was an unlikely one. In the 2009 Borough Council elections he won the third seat out of 12, having been asked to go forward for Fianna Fáil.

Mr Malone has also become well known in Kilkenny through his work bringing hundreds of young people to Medjugorje and through helping young people.

From Assumption Tce, Mayor Malone is the son of Darby and Mary Malone.

He said he would be delighted to show anyone from New Ross around Kilkenny City Hall, adding that there are an increasing number of Wexford town and New Ross people living and working in Kilkenny City.

"I was mayor in 2015 and 2016. To get it once was fantastic. To get it twice is doubly special. It’s an exciting time in Kilkenny