New Ross library to be open 365 days a year as extended service to be launched

AN extended library service is being offered in New Ross which will see the building and all of its services open for use 365 days a year and from earlier in the day until later at night.

The My Open Library - New Ross service will be officially launched in New Ross Library this Wednesday, March 29 by New Ross Municipal District Cathaoirleach, Cllr Michael Sheehan at 2.30 p.m. in New Ross Public Library.

Members of this enhanced service can now access New Ross Public Library on a self-service basis from 8 a.m. till 10 p.m. seven days a week. Full staffed library opening hours remain in place Monday to Saturday.

Library members can become a My Open Library member by contacting New Ross and making an appointment to complete an induction. This is a free service provided by Wexford County Council.

During My Open Library hours, you can: use the study space, borrow and return items and collect your item requests, print by sending documents from home or from your mobile device, photocopy, use the internet and have access to free Wi-Fi.

The service was trialled in the run up to the launch and has already proven extremely popular with the members for study, work and browsing the library collections.

“Leaving Certificate Students have been among the most eager and active users of the service so far,” New Ross Library manager Paul Daly.

The technology that operates My Open Library was funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development and Wexford County Council as part of the implementation of the Our Public Libraries 2020 National Strategy for Libraries.

Cllr Sheehan said: “This is an exciting innovation which will make our great libraries even more accessible. It enables library users to use their local library at a time that suits them.”

Chief Executive of Wexford County Council, Tom Enright said: “We are delighted to launch My Open Library in New Ross and welcome the positive reception that it has been receiving since it opened. ‘My Open Library” is part of the national strategy for libraries which aims to improve access, use and visibility of the library as a community hub, and develop the library as a focal point for community and cultural development.”

County Librarian, Eileen Morrissey described the My Open Library service as a key element in the council’s programme to deliver modern library services across County Wexford.

