New Ross house is on the market with a price tag of €119,000

The view of The High Hill Park from outside.

No 21 High Hill, New Ross, is on the market for offers in excess of €119,000.

A house located on High Hill, New Ross, beside the new stepped park is on the market with Sherry Fitzgerald Radford for offers of over €119,000.

21 High Hill comes to the market having recently been renovated by the current owners. It is in turn key condition with a new kitchen fitted and new floorings throughout.

The house is within walking distance of all the towns amenities including shops, bars, restaurants, doctors and sports facilities.

Considered an ideal starter home or investment property, viewing is highly recommended of the property, which has a G BER rating.

The two-bed, two-bath house also has a yard out back with a stone wall and timber fence.