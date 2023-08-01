New Ross Guitar Festival founder recounts journey from Eric Clapton to Segovia while looking ahead to ‘eclectic’ line-up

Guitar maestro David Creevy is excited to see some stellar six-stringed talent at the New Ross Guitar Festival from August 10 to 13.

It may sound like stating the obvious, but founder of the New Ross Guitar Festival David Creevy loves guitar playing of all kinds. It’s what drove him to start a celebration of all things guitar in his adopted hometown of New Ross.

A handful of notes played in the right order can instantly transport him back to his childhood, being awestruck by the intricate work of maestros like Eric Clapton on car journeys or at home with his parents. The passion is clearly still there for him too.

"Eric Clapton was a family favourite and probably the reason I took up the guitar,” the musician, guitar teacher and principal of County Wexford School of Music said. “I began trying to learn his songs and solos and quickly explored his mentors like Buddy Guy and Robert Johnson.

"While the electric guitar had such an appeal on me hearing the old great blues masters, like Lonnie Johnson really had a profound impact on me, no electricity, no amps, pedals, just pure raw sound and so much sincere expression.”

From there, David explored further and further until he ended up listening to recordings of the great Spanish guitarist Andres Segovia and from that point, he was hooked.

“I got an opportunity to study with John Feeley in the conservatory of music and then studied with the actual air to the legacy of Segovia, Christopher Parkening in California,” he recalls. “While I’ve dedicated myself to this style I still love all kinds of music and the impact different styles can have for people. That’s why I wanted to keep the festival as eclectic as possible and expose people to styles they might be familiar with.”

And eclectic it is, with performances from internationally renowned players such as Celil Refik Kaya and Reento Dirks, to flamenco with John Walsh, amazing local guitarist Colm Lindsay and Irish music legend Donal Lunny.

“The aim of the festival is to essentially promote the guitar with as many different styles of playing as possible,” David says. “We’re trying to do this by carefully selecting nationally and internationally acclaimed guitarists that people may or may not have heard of before and probably wouldn't travel to Dublin to see them, but if they are in New Ross, we hope people will see it as a great opportunity to experience their talents on their doorstep.”

The festival kicked off last year with some memorable performances from the likes of Italian Matteo Mancuso and one of the world’s best classical guitarists Ana Vidovic.

This year aims to build on those solid foundations and David is keen to ensure that they seize the opportunity to showcase Irish guitarists in particular, such as classical guitarist Remond O’Toole, who performs on opening night (August 10) in Rosbercon Church at 8 p.m., Colm Lindsay who brings his own brand of rock/jazz/funk fusion to the courtyard of St Michael's Theatre at 1 p.m. on August 12 and flamenco master John Walsh, who will perform in the Library Park Hill at 7 p.m. on the same day.

Of course, David himself is also looking forward to taking to the stage with a leading string quartet named Musici Ireland and performing a programme of mostly popular Spanish classics.

For a completely programme of events and ticketing details for the festival, visit newrossguitarfestival.ie.