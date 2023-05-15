New Ross food market on the cards as part of Brennan’s Lane and The Shambles plans

An aerial view of what Brennan's Lane in New Ross will look like when works are completed.

Designs are being drawn up for a food market space in Brennan’s Lane, New Ross, which will see hundreds of thousands of euros invested into transforming it into a multi-use public space.

“Avanti Architects, the consultants on the Brennan’s Lane/Shambles Project, continue to work on drawings, design details and tender documents,” area manager Alan Fitzhenry told Wednesday’s New Ross Municipal District meeting.

"We expect to update the members with more detailed information at our next monthly meeting.”

Cllr Bridín Murphy said the Norman food tour visiting New Ross on the Monday of the June Bank Holiday weekend looks fantastic, adding ‘it’s something that we, as a town, should be trying to encourage more of into the town, especially with The Shambles and Brennan’s Lane areas coming up.”

Cllr Murphy was told Brennan’s Lane has been earmarked for a space for a farmer’s market.

Cathaoirleach Cllr Michael Sheehan asked what will happen the bins residents and businesses use in the lane.

Cllr John Fleming said the return of a farmer’s market to New Ross would be most welcome.

"We should look at a farmer’s market or some kind of market on the quay again. If the French tour one is full other people might get ideas to have a market in the town.”

Cllr Pat Barden called for the French food tour to be advertised.

"People will be looking for somewhere to go on a bank holiday Monday. It’s generally a boring day with everyone with hangovers as well.”

Mr Fitzhenry said there will be 12 stalls and a French band will play at the event, with local bands also performing throughout the day.

Cllr Anthony Connick said there is a farmers market in the town, located at New Ross Rugby Club every Friday.